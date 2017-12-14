So, the moon might soon have ads…

No joke. A Japanese spaceflight company called Ispace has said it plans to help fund future missions to the moon by selling advertising to brands who wouldn’t mind seeing an astronaut plant a flag with their logo or products on the moon’s surface, reports Bloomberg. Ispace hopes to land a manned mission to the moon in 2020–and with that mission, brand the heck out of it. “Human beings aren’t heading to the stars to become poor. That’s why it’s crucial to create an economy in outer space,” Ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada. To think, in just a few years that big beautiful heavenly body we look up to with awe each night could be peppered with ads for McDonald’s, the latest iPhone XV, and Viagra.MG