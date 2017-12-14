Genetic engineering startup Ginkgo Bioworks just raised another $275 Million

We are agnostic as to where synthetic biology technologies can be best applied. We are partner-driven in our focus, as our goal is to build a platform upon which a wide range of biological products can be developed. Think of us like the Amazon Web Services of biology. We are not pursuing any specific application, but are making it easier for anybody to engineer biology using our platform. We are especially interested in working with startups who have an interesting application of synthetic biology in mind, but might not have the space or equipment to develop it.