Disney buys 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion

The purchase was lower than the $75 billion reported by Reuters earlier. As part of the deal, Disney will assume over $13 billion of Fox’s debt and Disney CEO Bob Iger will stay on until at least 2021. In addition to acquiring Fox’s movie and television studio, Disney will also assume control of the Sky television network in the U.K. and the National Geographic and FX cable channels. Disney will also acquire Fox’s stake in streaming service Hulu, reports CNBC. Fox will retain the Fox News cable channel as well as Fox Sports.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.