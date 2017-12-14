Disney will reportedly buy 21st Century Fox for $75 billion

The massive deal is expected to be announced later today, according to a source who spoke to Reuters. At $75 billion, the deal equates to about $40 a share–a premium on Fox’s current share price, which is currently around $33. The deal will transfer Fox assets to Disney including the Twentieth Century Fox movie and TV studio. That means Disney will acquire the rights to shows like The Simpsons and Modern Family and major film franchises including X-Men, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, Avatar, and Ice Age. One of the Fox assets that won’t be sold to Disney, however, is cable news channel, Fox News, which will remain under Fox owner Rupert Murdoch’s control.MG