Five Unexpected Career Resolutions You Should Make In 2018

The New Year is coming, and you’re making a list of resolutions. And if you’ve got a few related to your career, you might want to consider ditching the typical to-dos and adopting these more unconventional resolutions instead.

Work Less

If you’re shooting for a raise or promotion next year, you might be thinking about putting in longer hours to prove your worth. But Doug Ringer, president of Fort Collins, Colorado-based business consultancy Doug Ringer Consulting, says it’s a better idea to “get a life.”

Ringer has worked with leaders at Honeywell, GE, Ericsson, and Schneider Electric to help them make business-growth decisions. He says that employees who are burned out from working excessively or not finding any balance in their lives aren’t going to perform exceptionally. So, be sure you’re taking time to recharge. It could even make you better at your job–or lead to an entirely new career.

Limit Your Goals

The inclination to set goals can often have us creating–or receiving from our bosses–a laundry list of must-do achievements. But Ringer says that if you have more than about three big goals in the mix, you’re likely to dilute your effort and accomplish very little.

“If you have more than three goals, you have no goals,” he says. Carefully choose what you really want to accomplish. If your supervisor is overloading you with goals, work with your supervisor to identify the three highest-priority achievements, he says. “For the sake of the company, because the goals are set based on the company’s requirements, and for the sake of the employee, so that they can provide the best value for the company all the time. They have to learn how to say no,” he says.

Start A Side-Hustle

Most people are more creative and effective when they’re working from a place of confidence and security. For some people, having an extra income or a side business that lets them work on something for themselves can help foster those feelings and make them better at their day jobs, says Donna Shannon, founder of Personal Touch Career Services in Westminster, Colorado.

“The lack of dependency on a single paycheck will make them better contributors for their employers. They are less concerned about the consequences of losing their job, so they take more risk and are more vocal about needed improvements and impending problems,” she says.