Type your address here to see how much—or little—choice you have for broadband

One of the founding principles behind the Republican-controlled plan to repeal net neutrality rules is that the free market will keep ISPs honest. If an Internet provider tries to slow down Netflix streams, for instance, it will lose customers to competitors who don’t monkey with people’s access. That argument has a weak point, though: According to the FCC’s own data, anywhere from about 20% to 50% of Americans don’t have a choice of broadband providers.
Using that FCC data, digital mapping company Mapbox built a tool where you can look up what companies provide service at your address. Check it out to see how safe your net access may be after the FCC votes on Thursday to repeal its net neutrality regulations.