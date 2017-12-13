Amid Net Neutrality Debate, Biggest ISPs Spent At Least $26.3 Million On Lobbying

Three of the largest internet service providers and their trade association have spent at least $26.3 million on lobbying the federal government since April 1–about $1.12 for every public comment filed with the government on a repeal of net neutrality rules, according to a MapLight analysis.

Roughly 23.5 million comments have been filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) since April, with the vast majority urging the government to keep a rule requiring equal bandwidth treatment for all internet content. A study released in August found 98.5% of the unique comments received were opposed to repealing the net neutrality rules. Despite the outpouring of popular support for net neutrality, the Trump administration has said it will scrap the rules that have prevented internet providers from charging more money for unfettered access to some websites.

The battle over net neutrality shapes up as another defeat for Americans, who have been outmuscled by corporate money in the nation’s capital on issues ranging from climate change to healthcare. Ajit Pai, the former Verizon lawyer-turned-FCC head, announced last month that the commission would vote on a proposal to eliminate net neutrality at a Thursday (Dec. 14) meeting.

Between 2008 and early 2017, the three big internet providers–Verizon, Comcast, and AT&T–and their trade organization, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, had spent $572 million lobbying federal lawmakers on subjects that include net neutrality. Through early July, about 5.6 million public comments had been registered with the FCC.

Although the FCC formally closed its comment period on its plan to scrap net neutrality in mid-July, comments have continued to pour into the commission’s website. Almost 18 million were received after the comment period ended.

The Trump administration contends that net neutrality rules have prevented internet service providers from investing in infrastructure. Supporters of the existing rules, which were created by the Obama administration, argue that repealing net neutrality will allow internet providers to throttle access to websites that don’t offer a competitive or financial advantage.