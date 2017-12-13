Patreon admits it “messed up” on that new fee structure everyone hated

Last week Patreon announced plans to implement a new fee structure that would likely hurt creators who depended on patrons who donated small amounts. Instead of the usual processing fee, Patreon announced that patrons would pay additional amounts for each donation made. This would mean those donating $1/month would pay nearly 100% more than expected, meaning creators would likely lose many patrons. Rightfully, many Patreon users balked at this new system.

Today Patreon published a blog post telling its community that it heard those protests: “We’re not going to rollout the changes to our payments system that we announced last week,” wrote Patreon CEO Jack Conte. “We still have to fix the problems that those changes addressed, but we’re going to fix them in a different way, and we’re going to work with you to come up with the specifics, as we should have done the first time around.”

He went on: “[F]undamentally, creators should own the business decisions with their fans, not Patreon. We overstepped our bounds and injected ourselves into that relationship, against our core belief as a business.” Patreon says it will look into a new fee structure, but will better include the platform’s community in the process.CGW