Here’s What Viewers Voted As YouTube’s Most Iconic Ads Of 2017

Advertising has no shortage of industry awards, but considering we’re all just as—or more—likely to see a good commercial on YouTube as on TV, the annual collaboration between YouTube and The Webby Awards may be the most egalitarian of them all. The public chooses six winners from 30 nominees across six categories for the ad that’s your Guilty Pleasure, Puts Stars In Your Eyes (celebrity), Knows No Limits (inspirational), Takes A Stand (voice for change), Goes Straight To The Heart, and Has Six Appeal (six-seconds long).

Check out the winners below.

#TheYouTubeAd That Takes A Stand

Winner: State Farm Insurance “Following, Neighborhood of Good” by agency DDB

#TheYouTubeAd That’s Your Guilty Pleasure

Winner: Supercell “Hay Day 360 Hug” by agency Barton F. Graf

#TheYouTubeAd That Puts Stars In Your Eyes

Winner: Kia Motors “Hero’s Journey” by agency David&Goliath

#TheYouTubeAd That Knows No Limits

Winner: Supercell “Clash of Clans: How Do We Get Over There?” by agency Barton F. Graf

#TheYouTubeAd That Goes Straight To The Heart

Winner: Windex “The Story of Lucy” by agency Energy BBDO and PHD