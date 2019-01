What: A new brand campaign from Kraft that pulls the heartstrings to remind parents not to feel guilty about feeding their kids Kraft Dinner.

Who: Kraft, Leo Burnett

Why we care: Oh, cripes. By now, this formula should be all too familiar. Interview a variety of adults about all their fears, doubts, shortcomings as parents, then show them what their own kids had to say. Gillette’s done it. Dove’s done it. Ikea’s done it. Cue the waterworks. But damn if it doesn’t work (almost) every time.