This Is What It’s Like To Be The Only Person Of Color At Work

It is 8:55 a.m. on a Monday morning. I walk by the office of a coworker who always seems to “know” what is going on in the office. She steadily checks her clock before greeting me as I walk to my office. I put my bag down, throw my jacket around my chair, and turn on my computer. I then take a deep breath without feeling a sense of relief or calmness.

advertisement

This was my morning over and over again at my previous job as a director of legal education. Was I stressed because of the nature of the work? Yes. Did I feel like I had a great support system at this place? Maybe. Was I the only person in my director position who was black in the office? Yes.

advertisement

advertisement

Related: This Is What It’s Like To Search For A Job As A Black Woman 2. Find A Workplace That Wants You Believe it or not, diversity and inclusion is more than a clever HR recruiting buzzword at some organizations. There are definitely companies that have a genuine interest in not only recruiting candidates of color, but also creating work environments where people of different backgrounds actually feel wanted and included at their place of work. Do you know these employers in your industry? If no, then it’s important to communicate with current and former employees you may have connections with, review potential employer’s websites, gather as much information from recruiting and search firms, ask critical questions when you’re interviewing, and utilize employee review sites before you sign an offer letter. 3. Embrace The Similarities, Not The Differences Being the “only” one means you stand out all the time. When I was the only African-American director in my region at my former employer, I remember feeling alone. Instead of focusing on being the “only” one, find the similarities that exist with your colleagues. Do you need to be BFFs with your coworkers? No, but you should enjoy where you work. 4. Speak Up Have you ever felt like you were passed over for an opportunity? Or, your accomplishments were not valued as much as your other coworkers? If so, did you speak up?

advertisement

Too many times, I’ve heard friends and coworkers complain about this exact issue and not take it up with the right people. Why not? When dealing with work issues, you have to be your own advocate. You can’t look to others to make your situation better. Will speaking up always get you what you want? Sadly, no, not likely. Related: This Simple Chart Will Get You To Rethink Your Diversity Program However, suffering in silence gets you nowhere. Once you voice your thoughts you can make that personal decision to remain where you are or take steps to go elsewhere if that is what you need to be happy. It’s so easy to get caught up with what is happening around us that we forget about who comes after us. How are we making strides to ensure other African-Americans can have an easier time joining the ranks? What are we doing to make sure they don’t feel so alone? These are the questions I often find myself asking as I break down various barriers in my career.