Someone tried to trick the media with a fake lawsuit against Chuck Schumer

Reporters from Axios, the Washington Post, CNN, and others were reportedly presented with a document that looked like a lawsuit detailing a sexual harassment complaint against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The document appeared to have come from a former staffer, and contained “lurid sexual harassment accusations,” reports Axios .

The only problem is that it’s fake. Reporters contacted Schumer and the former staffer, both of whom claim the accusations are false. In response, Schumer contacted the Capitol Police to “ask them to investigate and pursue criminal charges.”

You can read the full Axios story here.CGW