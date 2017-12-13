Anderson Cooper says he was hacked after tweet calls Trump a “pathetic loser”

The Twitter account of Anderson Cooper called President Trump “a pathetic loser” yesterday, and the CNN anchor says he had nothing to do with it. The tweet was sent in response to Trump’s tweet stating that he knew Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore would lose the race against Democrat Doug Jones. Trump tweeted that the embattled Republican “worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!” Cooper’s account replied to the statement saying, “Oh really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.” The tweet, naturally, raised a few eyebrows.

Anderson Cooper says Twitter account hacked after tweet calling Trump a "pathetic loser": https://t.co/NJNMX3Mgky pic.twitter.com/nuqAv6MTtO — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2017

Cooper claims that someone “gained access” to his Twitter account, and the tweet was not a brazen deactivate-the-president’s-Twitter-account statement on his last day behind the desk at CNN or anything. Instead, his account was hacked while he was [say in your best Ross Geller voice] on a break from Twitter. Let’s see if the president believes it—although Breitbart seems to be suspicious.

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

ML