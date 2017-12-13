Redbox is giving digital video another shot

Redbox is once again trying to move beyond DVD and Blu-ray rentals, this time with a digital on-demand video service. Similar to other a la carte stores like iTunes and Vudu, Redbox will offer 48-hour rentals for $4, and purchases starting at $10 , though it won’t support 4K HDR video at the moment. It also doesn’t include films from Disney, which is currently suing Redbox over distribution of digital download codes . The service is launching in beta on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, LG TVs, Samsung TVs, and the Redbox website.

In 2012, Redbox teamed up with Verizon on an $8-per-month subscription movie service called Redbox Instant. But it was no match for Netflix, and shut down within two years. While the new service hews closer to the on-demand nature of Redbox’s rental kiosks, the only link between the physical and digital services will be the ability to browse both catalogs through a single app and website. Without more novel features, or at least some deals to pre-load the Redbox app on devices, it’s hard to see how this new digital venture will turn out better than the last one.JN