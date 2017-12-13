Here’s How Trump Has Waged War On Women Since Taking Office

Yesterday morning, like most mornings in 2017, a substantial portion of Americans woke up and wondered, “Oh no, what did he tweet now?”

This time, it was worse than usual. Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 The editorial board at USA Today did not mince words in blasting the tweet: “A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush.” The thing is, while Trump’s bluntness and innuendo here retain the shock factor he thrives on, his aggression toward women is depressingly familiar by now. We’re talking about the “check out sex tape” presidential candidate, a man with a lifetime of rampant misogyny to rival even the most devout men’s rights activist. Some thought the presidency would change him, but then some people also still think the world is flat. Rather than curb his sexist worldview, being president seems to have codified it, validated it, and provided him with a bigger platform through which to spread it. If nothing else, 2017 has shown us nobody respects women less than Donald Trump. Here are all the ways his presidency has amounted to a war on women. An Emphasis on Patriarchal Values

He’s consistently sparred with Elizabeth Warren, always referring to her by the flagrantly juvenile nickname “Pocahontas,” most recently right to the faces of a group of Navajo veterans. He claimed that he would not allow Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski into his Mar-a-Lago resort because she was bleeding from a facelift. Whether she actually had just had a facelift is irrelevant; Trump’s trotting out this claim to humiliate her for the supposed sin of female vanity belongs on a high school bathroom wall. (As does his nickname for her, “low I.Q. Crazy Mika.”) Trump attacked the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, when she spoke out against the government’s lackluster response to the Puerto Rico relief effort following Hurricane Maria. (At the time, much of the territory was without water and electricity, and there was a pronounced difference with how FEMA had responded to recent hurricanes in Florida and Texas.) The following month, for an encore, Trump feuded with a Florida congresswoman and a war widow. That fight began with the death of Sergeant LaDavid Johnson and three other soldiers during a still-unexplained mission in Niger. In calling to comfort the widow Johnson, Trump reportedly said that her husband “knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts.” You know, like what presidents say? Rep. Frederica Wilson had been in the car with Johnson at the time of the call, listening to it with her. The fight began when Wilson criticized the president for his astounding lack of tact. Trump responded by dubbing Wilson “Wacky” in a string of tweets, and denying both hers and Johnson’s accounts of the event. He has never apologized. Finally, Trump’s most significant attack on women since he’s been in office may come in the form of an attack on a man: Al Franken. When Leeann Tweeden accused Franken, who has since resigned his Senate seat, of forcibly kissing her, the claim was supported by a photo of him pretending to grope her. Donald Trump immediately seized on it. The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017 Never mind the always-juvenile nicknaming tendency, casually tossed in while commenting on sexual harassment, and never mind the gutter flavor of imagining this picture as the first in a series, and never even mind the fact that Trump would go on to throw vigorous support behind alleged pedophile Roy Moore—but why does Trump think he has any kind of moral high ground here? He absolutely doesn’t. Shedding crocodile giggles over a politician incurring sexual harassment allegations suggests an effort to erase 19 credible allegations of his own from history, or to pretend they don’t matter. For millions of women appalled that the voice on the Access Hollywood tape belongs to the president, they matter a lot.

It also matters that the way Trump conducts himself as president matches up closely with how we imagine the person on that tape might.