Apple invests $390 million into laser chipmaker Finisar

The company made the investment via its $1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund, reports CNBC. Finisar makes some of the VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) chips found in the iPhone X and Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds. VCSEL chips enable depth and proximity sensing and are among the critical tech used to enable Face ID, Animoji, and ARKit. Finisar will use Apple’s cash injection to transform a shuttered manufacturing plant in Texas into a VCSEL manufacturing facility and with it create 500 jobs.MG