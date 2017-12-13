Astronauts on the ISS will get to watch “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in space

Pretty excited about your center-front seats for The Last Jedi? That’s still not as cool as being able to watch the new Star Wars flick in orbit. After a tweet from spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal broke the news that the crew on the ISS would be able to watch the eagerly anticipated movie, NASA public affairs officer Dan Huot has confirmed it to Inverse :

“[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit. Don’t have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard.”

I received confirmation from Disney and NASA sources that the crew aboard the International Space Station will be screening Star Wars: The Last Jedi. More details soon. — Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) December 12, 2017

And the ISS crew won’t even have to watch it on a tiny laptop screen. Back in 2015 astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted about the ISS’s sweet new HD projector.

#Movie night in micro #Gravity aboard #ISS on our new HD projector which we use for conferences, tech software, etc.. pic.twitter.com/Mhb03U3alz — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 25, 2015

We just hope the movie doesn’t distract them too much so they’re able to still keep a lookout for any Star Destroyers that might be headed for Earth.MG