Google’s Year In Search 2017 video is full of hope

Looking back at world events, 2017 seems like one of the most distressing, nail-biting years on record with political uncertainty, extreme weather, and the depravity of some of those in power seemingly running amok across the globe. And while Google’s annual zeitgeist video doesn’t shy away from this–it also shows how the worst, many times, brings out the best in humanity. Check out the full Google Year In Search 2017 video below–and get the tissues out. You can also check out Google’s top searches for 2017.