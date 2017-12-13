Google’s top searches for 2017 included Matt Lauer and Hurricane Irma

The search giant has unveiled its annual Year In Search results that show the top Google searches in various categories globally and by country. Hurricane Irma topped the search charts in both the U.S. and globally with Matt Lauer being the most searched for person in the U.S. and the world. Here’s the rundown of the top 10’s in the U.S. and globally:
Google’s top 10 searches for 2017–Global
- Hurricane Irma
- iPhone 8
- iPhone X
- Matt Lauer
- Meghan Markle
- 13 Reasons Why
- Tom Petty
- Fidget Spinner
- Chester Bennington
- India National Cricket Team
Google’s top 10 searches for 2017–U.S.
- Hurricane Irma
- Matt Lauer
- Tom Petty
- Super Bowl
- Las Vegas Shooting
- Mayweather vs McGregor Fight
- Solar Eclipse
- Hurricane Harvey
- Aaron Hernandez
- Fidget Spinner
You can check out all of the searches by category and country here.MG