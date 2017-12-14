A Simple Checklist To Help You Not Get Hacked

While many people are pretty vigilant about their personal security, be it financial, physical, mental, or otherwise, most of us internet users are far less motivated, and much less educated, when it comes to the security of our data. And even those internet users with a general awareness of internet privacy gaps—even those who have browsed one of the internet’s many useful guides to digital security—have surely felt the daunting task of protecting themselves from hackers.

“Something just isn’t right with the state of digital security advice,” says John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, a research group at the University of Toronto focused on digital rights and privacy. This week, the group launched its attempt at a solution: the website Security Planner, a custom, peer-reviewed digital security tool that’s centered around basic questions about a user’s current needs (“I’m concerned about online harassment”; “I want to know more about how governments are accessing my data”) and offers clear, personalized action plans for data protection.

Bruce Schneier, a noted cryptographer and digital security specialist who serves on the project’s advisory board, points to a handful of good existing resources on internet security, including EFF’s Surveillance Self-Defense, Front Line Defenders’ Digital Protection, and Motherboard‘s recently published guide to not getting hacked. Security Planner isn’t meant to replace these guides, Schneier says: instead, it’s for users who want to improve their online security immediately without getting too deep into the intricacies of an ever-evolving set of technologies.

“It’s a quick bang for your buck, a quick return,” says Schneier, who provided input as part of the project’s peer review. “[Some] advice is too complex and doesn’t meet your needs, and [the guides] often don’t get updated. And last year’s advice is sometimes the wrong advice.”

To gather recommendations, Citizen Lab is managing a peer review group of security professionals, including Dr. Angela Sasse of University College London and Jamie Tomasello of Duo Security, as well as activist organizations like the Guardian Project and the Tibet Action Institute. Scott-Railton says Citizen Lab sought to couple their expertise with user testing and consumer surveys, so that the final language feels accessible for average users, rather than technical or esoteric.

“I bet most of us would agree that there is a digital security literacy gap,” he says. “Most users really don’t know where to start. This is not for lack of online ‘digital security advice.’ There is a ton of such advice. It is often contradictory, arbitrary, confusing, out of date, not clear about use cases, and so on. This is not to say that there aren’t some good, well-thought-out guides out there,” he adds, “but for the most part their intended audience is high-risk users.”

Scott-Railton is well acquainted with those users: Citizen Lab has built its reputation on investigating some of the world’s most sophisticated commercial and government-made spyware and its use against activists and political dissidents. Security Planner is for them, but it’s also for the rest of us.