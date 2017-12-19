Do’s and Don’ts Brand Lessons From 2017

It’s that time of year again–THE END!–when we all start reflecting on the previous 12 months. How many books did I read? How often did I go to the gym? Should I start cooking at home more? Is this the year I become a morning person? A cat person? Do I even have a gym membership? You get the idea. The same annual inventory happens on a professional level. And for marketers, the biggest question often revolves around what their brands can learn to improve performance in 2018.

Turns out, 2017 was a pretty interesting year for brands. Plenty of scandal, a cultural landscape teeming with both pitfalls and possibilities, lots of the usual crap, all crossed with some truly engaging creativity.

DO:

Know what you stand for—and stand for it: This is really just a good blanket rule for anyone, but for brands in the age of Trump, it’s pretty much a requirement. That doesn’t mean speaking out on every issue, but it does mean being in touch with your consumers, employees, and stakeholders to know when it’s time to stand your ground. For many brands, particularly in Silicon Valley, the initial immigration ban was that moment. On March 6, Google employees protested the controversial executive order on the tech company’s Mountain View campus. As co-founder Sergey Brin told the crowd, “This is a debate about fundamental values. I hope this energy carries forward in many different ways, beyond what just our company can do, beyond what just companies can do, but as a really powerful force and a really powerful movement.” As my colleague Austin Carr wrote at the time, Google, inspired in part by its community of employees, was announcing what it stood for as a company.

Think about podcasts as legitimate brand content: Huuuuge caveat here–only do this if it fits your brand and you’re not a Make the Logo Bigger marketer. That said, a solid collection of companies have proved over the last year that a podcast series can be a cool, engaging way to really show their brand value. From Walmart and Gatorade to Microsoft and Spotify, brands of all stripes gave us a peek at the potential of audio storytelling beyond the host-read ad hit. As I wrote in April, according to Gimlet, the average branded podcast investment runs in the mid-six figures—far cheaper than a TV spot, and with a much more attentive audience. An NPR study found that 75% of listeners took action on a sponsored message.

Get prolific and specific: Historically, advertisers have tended to be all things to all people. Casting a wide net and all that. And yet some of the best advertising over the last year has been exactly the opposite: major brands using specificity to score big with fans. Look no further than Netflix’s marketing juggernaut behind Stranger Things 2. Mysterious billboards? Check. Rom-com trailer edit? Check. Recreating classic movie posters for Stand By Me, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Alien, and more with Stranger Things characters? Yuh-huh. Then there was Ikea showing us all how it had taken the black on Game of Thrones. Speaking of Sweden, that country’s tourist association decided to list the entire country on Airbnb. So yeah, get weird and go with it.

Find your own cultural moments: Look, I know everyone is sick of hearing that brands need to “create culture,” mostly because it’s equal parts pretentious and unrealistic. But in the right context, it’s true. It doesn’t have to be Nike inventing a whole new product, then staging a race to break the two-hour marathon mark and teaming with National Geographic on a doc about the whole thing. Culture is simply the context in which people experience your brand. It could be a podcast aimed at addressing a specific need or interest of your consumer base. Or, y’know, like 3AM did for Bladerunner 2049, it could be eschewing more traditional ads in favor of short films that actually add something to the fan experience. Or in the case of the rapper Logic, it could be composing a hit song that’s actually a suicide helpline PSA. The key is finding that right context for your brand and making something people will either enjoy or find useful.

Raise your voice: According to eMarketer earlier this year, there are 45 million voice-assisted devices in use in the U.S., with that number expected to be 67 million by 2019. Meanwhile, comScore data has forecasted that voice tech will account for 50% of all search by 2020. “Alexa, should I start planning my voice search and brand content strategy immediately?”