These Are Freelancers’ Top Four Concerns For 2018

Freelancers are preparing for the future of work just like everybody else, but that doesn’t strictly mean gearing up to fend off an automation-driven apocalypse. There are much more immediate needs and worries that freelancers face, at least according to the data we’ve gathered here at LinkedIn ProFinder , based on a recent survey of over a thousand freelancers on the platform. Here’s what those users say are their top concerns, needs, and priorities heading into next year.

1. Affordable Medical Insurance

Since freelancers are among the most financially vulnerable in the U.S. economy, it’s no surprise that their top concern was locking down a permanent solution to healthcare in a year where that issue continues to be the subject of intense policy debate. Forty-five percent of freelancers ranked effective healthcare legislation as their No. 1 priority, followed by 21% who reported contractual protections as their main concern, and 17% who ranked payment protections their top issue.

“For many people, myself included, one of the bigger fears and challenges of [freelancing] is the loss of health benefits,” one survey respondent told us. “You are faced with either going without or paying exorbitant fees to have your own insurance. It becomes a huge portion of the cost of doing business as well as potentially making or breaking a new business. Most freelancers I know just live without health insurance.”

The tax overhaul that appears to be nearing passage by year’s end seems likely to remove the so-called “individual mandate” requiring U.S. adults to either buy health insurance or pay a penalty, a move that industry groups have argued could significantly raise premiums on insurance plans. Freelancers will be keeping a close eye on how Congress reshapes healthcare in 2018, since it could greatly impact their access to affordable medical insurance.

2. Better Contractual Protections

This issue came in just behind medical insurance in our survey. Three-quarters of all respondents backed New York City’s Freelance Isn’t Free Act, which took effect last May and gives freelancers legal recourse when clients stiff them on payment.

This support is hardly a new trend among freelancers, but it’s one that continues to assert itself over years of reporting. In addition to those who vocally supported the NYC measure, 69% of survey takers said they would support similar ordinances in cities across America. So in 2018, watch for efforts to expand nonpayment protections for contract workers to continue at state and municipal levels nationwide.