Nintendo Switch sales hit 10 million units, could outdo the Wii

Nintendo’s big bet on a hybrid portable and home game system is paying off, with 10 million Nintendo Switch units sold in nine months. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime told Variety that the Switch could even top first-year sales of the Wii–the company’s best-selling console yet–if momentum holds up through the holidays.

Strong sales will be important for Nintendo as it tries to convince game publishers to invest in the platform, whose less powerful hardware can’t always handle the same games as Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation consoles. While some publishers, such as Capcom and Koei Tecmo, say they’re going all in on Switch, others such as EA have been more hesitant. Perhaps that’s why Fils-Aime pointed to the early success of Nintendo’s own games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey, all of which are owned by more than half of Switch users.JN