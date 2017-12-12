New Gun Violence PSA Looks Ahead To Tomorrow’s School Shooting

What: Sandy Hook Promise marks the five-year anniversary of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School with a new PSA that illustrates how tomorrow’s news can be reshaped by today’s actions and challenges the idea that gun violence is unavoidable.

Who: Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO New York

Why we care: Following up on last year’s incredible “Evan,” which got more than 150 million views, this year Sandy Hook Promise goes a bit more traditional with a straight-up—but still effective—PSA.

It will also be among the first native posts to feature Facebook’s donation button, which have been so far limited to Facebook Live videos. The change should make it easier for people to donate to the Sandy Hook Promise organization.