No One Wants To Work For You, And These Three Words Are Why

There’s a section in The 22 Immutable Laws of Branding, Al and Laura Reis’s 2002 branding bible, about the importance of “owning” the word or phrase you want customers to associate with your business. They point out how Volvo has sought to own the word “safe,” and FedEx the word “overnight.”

Yet for all their branding acumen, Volvo, FedEx, and the vast majority of employers all describe their work cultures the same way: They’re “fast-paced environments,” of course.

It’s the emptiest and most overused phrase in recruiting–and a lazy way of describing how your operations and culture combine to create a work experience. No job applicant who reads that expression on a job listing gives it a moment’s thought. If “fast-paced environment” appears anywhere in your job descriptions or on the careers section of your website, you need to think a lot harder about what you want to say to future employees. Here’s why–and what to put in its place.

What Really Makes Your Workplace Appealing?

What’s the point of coming down so hard on a throwaway phrase that most regard as banal? Because it’s a missed opportunity at best. At worst, it shows you have a shallow appreciation of what your working environment is actually like–which good candidates will notice. And most of all, because you can do so much better.

Your company’s working environment is the sum of these three parts:

The character of your employees The business’s priorities How people actually get work done

In other words, it’s culture, strategy, and operations rolled into one. You should know enough about those things and the ways they intersect in your company to say something that leaves a lasting impression. If you don’t, your first priority should be figuring that out.