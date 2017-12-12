Pepsi just ordered 100 of Tesla’s new electric semis

The sugar water giant made the announcement on Tuesday, reports Reuters. The pre-order of 100 of Telsa’s new electric trucks is the largest publicly known order so far. That means that Tesla has now received pre-orders for 267 of the new vehicles, according to Reuter’s tally. Besides Pepsi, other customers include Wal-Mart, J.B. Hunt, and Sysco. While an order of 100 trucks sounds large, Pepsi currently has a fleet of almost 10,000 other trucks already and annually about 260,000 heavy-duty Class-8 trucks are made in North America.MG
