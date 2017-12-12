Pepsi just ordered 100 of Tesla’s new electric semis

The sugar-water giant made the announcement on Tuesday, reports Reuters. The pre-order of 100 of Telsa’s new electric trucks is the largest publicly known order so far. That means that Tesla has now received pre-orders for 267 of the new vehicles, according to Reuters’ tally. Besides Pepsi, other customers include Walmart, J.B. Hunt, and Sysco. While an order of 100 trucks sounds large, Pepsi currently has a fleet of almost 10,000 other trucks already and annually about 260,000 heavy-duty Class-8 trucks are made in North America.MG