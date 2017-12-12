Local social media platform Nextdoor has raised another $75 million

The social media platform aimed at connecting neighbors took in its latest haul sometime in or after August, the Information reports. It’s not known which investors led the series G round, but the new funds now give Nextdoor an estimated valuation of around $1.5 billion–that’s up $400 million from the company’s $1.1 billion valuation it received during its last financing round in 2015. The aim of Nextdoor’s platform is to help neighbors communicate about anything local, including crime, where the best parking spots are, or how good that café is that just opened down the block.MG