Microsoft has committed another $50 million to fund AI that helps combat climate change

The software giant has announced an expansion to its AI for Earth program, making the additional $50 million available to organizations that are trying to solve climate change issues through article intelligence, the company announced in a blog post. That $50 mil is a huge boost to the program. To put it into perspective, when Microsoft announced AI for Earth in June, it only committed to putting $2 million into the program. The additional funds come on the two-year anniversary of the Paris climate accord. But just how can AI help combat climate change? Here’s what Brad Smith, Microsoft president and chief legal officer, had to say:
AI can be trained to classify raw data from sensors on the ground, in the sky or in space into categories that both humans and computers understand. Fundamentally, AI can accelerate our ability to observe environmental systems and how they are changing at a global scale, convert the data into useful information and apply that information to take concrete steps to better manage our natural resources.