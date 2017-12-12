Microsoft has committed another $50 million to fund AI that helps combat climate change

The software giant has announced an expansion to its AI for Earth program, making the additional $50 million available to organizations that are trying to solve climate change issues through article intelligence, the company announced in a blog post. That $50 mil is a huge boost to the program. To put it into perspective, when Microsoft announced AI for Earth in June, it only committed to putting $2 million into the program. The additional funds come on the two-year anniversary of the Paris climate accord. But just how can AI help combat climate change? Here’s what Brad Smith, Microsoft president and chief legal officer, had to say: