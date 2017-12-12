It just became more likely the Hulk will fight Wolverine at the movies

That’s because Comcast has abandoned its bid for 21st Century Fox’s movie and television assets, reports Reuters. Comcast made the announcement on Monday, leaving Disney as the only company left pursuing a purchase. Reuters is saying a deal could now close between Disney and Fox as early as this month. What this would mean for Disney is it would pick up popular Fox assets including its FX and National Geographic cable channels and its movie studio. So where do Hulk and Wolverine fit in? Through the deal, Disney, which owns Marvel, would acquire the rights back to some of its most popular comic book characters including those in the X-Men and Fantastic Four. This would allow Disney to bring those teams into the Marvel Cinematic Universe–something virtually every comic book movie fan wants to see happen.MG