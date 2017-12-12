It just became more likely the Hulk will fight Wolverine at the movies

That’s because Comcast has abandoned its bid for 21st Century Fox’s movie and television assets, reports Reuters. Comcast made the announcement on Monday, leaving Disney as the only company left pursuing a purchase. Reuters is saying a deal could now close between Disney and Fox as early as this month. What this would mean for Disney is it would pick up popular Fox assets including its FX and National Geographic cable channels and its movie studio. So where do Hulk and Wolverine fit in? Through the deal, Disney, which owns Marvel, would acquire the rights back to some of its most popular comic book characters including those in the X-Men and Fantastic Four. This would allow Disney to bring those teams into the Marvel Cinematic Universe–something virtually every comic book movie fan wants to see happen.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.