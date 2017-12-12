Amazon just opened its second AWS region in China

The company has launched its second Amazon Web Services region in the country by partnering with Ningxia Western Cloud Data Technology, reports TechCrunch. AWS “regions” are individual geographic locations for the company’s cloud computing tech designed to protect local customers from outages. The newest Chinese AWS region is a sign that Amazon is bolstering its cloud computing muscle in the economically important country. As for why Amazon is partnering with Ningxia to operate the new AWS region, it is legally required to after strict new Chinese laws came into power earlier this year mandating foreign companies must now store Chinese user data within China’s borders.MG
