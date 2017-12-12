Activists Launch Prankster Protest On FCC’s Net Neutrality Vote

My fondest memory from covering Occupy Wall Street was a group of pranksters called the Tax Dodgers who sang humorous songs about economic policy and pitched a baseball through a hula-hoop labeled “loophole.” They did not succeed in changing federal tax policy, prosecuting financial industry misconduct, or enacting student debt relief. But they provided a lighthearted boost for activists working on those and other causes. (And their jersey earned a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame museum .)

With zero chance of stopping the FCC’s upcoming vote to roll back net neutrality regulations, tech activists are encouraging some internet pranksterism to raise awareness, and raise spirits. Starting (officially) on Tuesday morning and running through the FCC’s vote on Thursday, people will be messing with their online presence in a campaign called #BreakTheInternet.

The organizer of this and other net neutrality protests, Fight for The Future, has provided a toolkit of suggestions and how-tos. Ideas include changing Facebook relationship status to “married to the Internet” and adding the job title: “Defending Net Neutrality” on LinkedIn. Another idea: Using Tweetdeck to schedule posts about net neutrality every 10 minutes for 48 hours. An online spreadsheet suggests tweets both serious and sarcastic.

Celebrities like Evangeline Lilly‏, Mark Hamill, Mark Ruffalo, and Stephen Fry are tweeting their support, as are intellectuals and activists like Lawrence Lessig.

If you search Twitter for #BreakTheInternet and scroll to before the protest was announced on December 5, you get very different topics: funny cat pictures, breakdancing videos, and a super-NSFW magazine cover of Nicki Minaj in, well, a ménage. It’s long been the hashtag for cool, funny, or salacious tidbits that grab an outsized portion of our overstretched multitasking attention. Now it’s calling for serious attention to protect free access to everything on the net—from serious to silly.

#BreakTheInternet is a lighthearted evolution of earlier online protests, like the September 10, 2014 “Internet Slowdown Day,” when websites displayed a fake “Loading…” message. It spoofed how ISPs might slow down access to sites they don’t like, such as competing video services, as the Democrat-controlled FCC was considering the strict net neutrality regulations it ultimately passed in 2015. (These are the same ones the Republican-controlled FCC will abolish on Thursday.)

