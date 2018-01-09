La La Anthony is ready to show you what she can do

While most teens get fake IDs to sneak into clubs or buy booze, La La Anthony (neé Alani Vázquez) had a more ambitious plan back in the day for her illicit piece of plastic: to qualify for an internship at radio station WQHT-FM, 97.1 in Atlanta.

“I was 16. I lied and said I was 18–you had to be 18 years old to be a part of the internship program and I had my friend make me a fake ID,” La La says. “It was life-changing to be in high school and be on the radio. But it was a heavy schedule. There are some times I would work 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and get off and go right to school. So it was really crazy but it was worth it.”

La La parlayed her successful radio career into her big break as a VJ on MTV’s Total Request Live in 2001. But where most TV personalities fizzle out or rarely breakthrough, La La has been steadily building an empire that includes film and TV roles, (Think Like a Man franchise, Starz’s Power, and Fox’s Star), her production company LaLaLand with ITV America, two New York Times best-selling books, and a fashion collaboration with retailer Lord & Taylor. La La showed at just 16 that she would have the hustle needed to become the multi-hyphenate she is today, but that’s half of the equation. The biggest challenge for her now as she expands her brand is to continually prove she belongs in whichever space she’s in–and sometimes create that space herself.

“I refuse to take no for an answer on anything. I was told MTV VJs have no career after MTV, and I’m like, that’s never going to be me,” says La La. “I was always about not feeding into the negativity and proving to people that I can do more than one thing. There was a time, and still now, where people want to put you in a box. Why can’t I do a lot of things and also be great at a lot of different things?”

To assume that whatever path La La’s career branches into will be smoothly paved based on her celebrity status would be a fallacy. It’s true that a famous name attached to a new business has a certain amount of baked-in marketing value, but it also means more scrutiny from both fans and that industry. Take, for example, La La’s initial foray into the fashion world in 2013 with her line 5th & Mercer, through Amazon-owned e-retailer Shopbop. The experience turned out to be a hard-learned lesson in corporate needs clashing with customer needs.

“My fans were like, ‘$200 for a skirt?!’ I don’t even want to pay $200 for a skirt! I wasn’t pricing the skirts but I had to understand that my name is on it so I’m going to take all the heat from it,” La La says. “And also because my name is on it doesn’t mean that I have complete control over it.”

Fast-forward to her new size-inclusive, low-cost denim line with Lord & Taylor that launched August 2017. This time around, La La felt equipped with the language and knowledge to not only get a seat at the table in an industry she has limited experience in, but to actually create a line that has expanded to 30 stores nationwide in just a few months after selling out across its initial 15-store launch.