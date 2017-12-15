This Is How Becoming A Freelancer Made Me Better At Managing My Money

For the first few months of my freelance career, I said yes to everything. I was desperate to impress clients, establish a name for myself, and earn something resembling a living wage. I didn’t know that saying “no” is important to a freelancer’s bottom line, so I packed my schedule with low-paying assignments, working like crazy for minimal return.

I now realistically evaluate how much work will go into a project, discuss the fee if necessary, and consider whether any one-offs could lead to regular assignments. Other lessons I learned the hard way: How to write a solid invoice, the details of negotiation, and how financial planning works when your income is uncertain.

After years as a staff writer and editor, freelancing was a rude awakening — both financially and in terms of time management. I focus better at night, but it took me weeks to feel comfortable breaking away from the 9-to-6 routine my office jobs required. Plus, going from a big in-office team to working alone in my apartment was lonely at first. It’s been a bumpy few months, and there were several times when I thought I’d made a huge mistake. But I’ve now hit my stride, and freelancing has taught me many lessons about running a small business and managing my finances.

Budgeting Differently, And Keeping Track Of Everything

Most freelancers, myself included, don’t have the luxury of receiving a single paycheck every two weeks with taxes already deducted. I currently have about six regular clients, and anywhere from one to seven one-off projects a month. Some clients pay me by check, others by direct deposit, Paypal, or cash. Some pay within 30 days, others within 90, and some require months of chasing. In short, I need to keep immaculate records.

Other freelancers and digital nomads recommended software like Trello, Asana, and Completo, but after some trial and error I committed to a simple Google Spreadsheet. I track every filed invoice along with dates, the contact’s name, what the invoice was for, and whether I’ve been paid or not. Color-coding helps me see what’s outstanding, and my ever-growing spreadsheet allows me to predict my monthly income. I use the same system to log pitches, active work, and completed work.

Paying taxes as a freelancer is a headache, so I consulted my husband’s tax professional. Getting a grip on estimated taxes, as well as learning which expenses would be deductible, helped me budget smarter. I put a percentage of my income aside for quarterly tax payments, and keep solid records on tax-deductible items like business-related travel and home office expenses. I have mapped out my income for the next couple of months based solely on signed contracts, meaning that additional earnings will be a welcome bonus I can drop straight into savings. And I’m hopeful that I can make my budget work through any dry spells in the future by relying on that savings cushion.

A New System For Measuring Worth

At my salaried office jobs, I used mental gymnastics to justify things like online shopping or dining out. I would calculate how many work hours it would take me to earn the dollar amount of the item or experience in question. A coat that cost eight work hours? Not worth it. A dinner worth two work hours? Much more reasonable.