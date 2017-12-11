These ugly Christmas sweaters are guaranteed to last until 2047

While trends come and go, ugly Christmas sweaters stay the same. At least that’s the theory behind Tom Cridland , an environmentally conscious brand that has been embraced by celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kendrick Lamar. All the clothes within the collection are made of sustainable materials, and they are designed to last a lifetime. The hope is that this “buy less, buy better” philosophy will keep clothes out of landfills.

After three and a half years of product development, the brand’s eponymous founder, British designer Tom Cridland, has developed a Christmas sweater that comes with a 30-year guarantee. This means that if anything happens to the garment up to three decades after purchase, the company will repair or replace it for no charge. (Many other garments within the collection also come with this guarantee.) At $91, the Christmas sweater–or “jumper” as Cridland describes it–isn’t cheap, given the bargain-basement prices of most novelty sweaters.

But if you amortize that over all the Christmases you’ll be wearing it from now till you have grandchildren, it’s just $3 a year.ES