Everything Wrong With SNL’s “Sexual Harassment Charlie” Sketch

Yes, there’s an abundance of potential Trump material accumulating by the Twitter character, but there also always seems to be millions of lower-income children on the brink of losing health insurance, and comedy writers have to craft jokes about that, too. It was a difficult enough job already before every high-profile man in every industry started getting fired over sexual harassment. Mining comedy out of that ongoing sewer saga is as difficult as, well, trying to mine coal out of the dying coal industry. The writers at Saturday Night Live have been flinty and adaptive in their mission to somehow make sexual harassment hilarious, but this week they stumbled hard.

Although the show started out promisingly enough, with a sketch where a mall Santa ends up teaching kids about Al Franken and Roy Moore–(“I learned that if you admit you did something wrong, you’re in trouble, but if you deny it, you get to keep your job!”)–soon the episode turned to “Sexual Harassment Charlie.” It’s a sketch about two employees of a company called Beta Corp, who lose their jobs because of sexual harassment. Before leaving the office for the final time, however, both men are made to formally apologize to the staff (something that, of course, would never happen, but whatever). It goes like this:

This sketch is . . . unfortunate. For a lot of reasons. Let’s unpack them:

James Franco’s Fired CFO Character Is Too Sympathetic

The main joke here is the contrast between what Doug Gifford (Franco) did to get fired, and what Charlie the Front Desk Guy (Kenan Thompson) did. Every time Gifford speaks, he details some relatively tame misdeed, like referring to an employee named Janet as “My little honey bee” or complimenting a woman on her figure, while Charlie is much more sexually explicit, but in a folksy (and racially stereotyped) way. To be clear, neither approach should be tolerated in office culture, but what Gifford stands accused of is not what’s been getting men fired lately. They’re getting fired for forcible kissing and propositioning, and sometimes much worse.

Even if it’s just a setup so Gifford stands in contrast to Charlie, the message it sends—with a character losing his job because of relatively innocuous charges—is that we’re experiencing a witch hunt. It’s hard to classify what’s happening as a witch hunt, though, when almost every witch that gets captured admits, “Okay, yeah, I’m kind of a witch, but I remember some of my witchery differently than the witch hunters say, and also the culture is not the same as it used to be.”