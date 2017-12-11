Former Gawker employees are crowdfunding to save Gawker.com from an uncertain fate

Gawker alumni (not including Nick Denton) have come together in an effort to save the now-defunct website . As part of the site’s bankruptcy terms, the website will soon be up for auction. Peter Thiel, who helped bankroll Hulk Hogan’s campaign to kill Gawker, has said that he wanted the ability to bid on the site.

More than a dozen former Gawkerers have another idea. They just launched a Kickstarter to raise at least $500,000 in an attempt to buy back the website. Per the campaign description, the staffers are unnamed for now, as many of them currently have other jobs.

The idea is to–at the very least–save the site’s archives, which could be deleted by whoever buys the site. But that’s not the group’s only plan. According to the Kickstarter, they also want to “[r]elaunch the site under the stewardship of former editors, new writers, and an entirely membership-funded model.”

In fact, even if they are unsuccessful in buying back Gawker.com, the group still plans to use this money to relaunch the site. You can find the Kickstarter campaign here.CGW