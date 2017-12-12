My Smartest Employees Have Forced Me To Reward Them—Here’s How

There’s a lot about your work life that you can’t control: your coworkers, your assignments, your customers, your boss. Obviously, you can always quit, but when that’s not a realistic option, how you show up each day is everything. I once had a manager who routinely yelled and swore at me and thought the most important thing I could do for the company was clip newspaper articles about him. I knew I should work hard, but seriously?

Then, years later, a Pepsi executive counseled me, “Always go above and beyond, because then they will have no choice but to reward you.” That advice gave me a crucial sense of agency in the face of feeling powerless. It’s something I remembered later on as a manager, too. Actually, it’s something I’ve been forced to remember as a manager, by employees who’ve themselves gone above and beyond–even when I didn’t notice or even especially like them. But their efforts eventually made me recognize them anyway.

When Your Boss Just Doesn’t Notice You

How can you compel your boss to recogize you when they’re too busy or distracted to notice? It isn’t about grand gestures or taking on hugely ambitious projects. It’s doing your best work, every time.

In the second deployment of my company Humu‘s still-in-the-works product, about 40 of our client’s employees hit an unexpected bug. We fixed it, of course, but one of our engineers then decided to hand-write apologies to every one of those 40 people, and to thank them for the feedback. This wasn’t in her remit, nor was it anyone else’s, and her actions demonstrated that she was a star. And not just to me–the entire (albeit small) company still regularly refers to her as an example to be followed. That is above and beyond.

Maybe in your case it’s just about double-checking a presentation one last time, making one more sales call, rolling the silverware rolls a little bit tighter so they don’t fall apart (I used to wait tables at the Olive Garden), fixing the jammed printer instead of walking away from it, or doing something surprising for customers or peers. Psychologists describe this as “discretionary effort,” the work that we each choose to do beyond what’s required. And when your boss is too busy, or just too oblivious to notice you, it’s your discretionary effort that can change that.

The trick is drawing attention to this effort with subtlety. You don’t need to send an all-hands email announcing that you’re the hero who fixed the printer, or worse, only fix the printer when someone’s watching. But try this: The next time it conks out, offer to teach someone else on the team how to change the toner or unjam the jam–bonus points if it’s someone senior. It’s moments like these that managers can’t help but notice.

Related: What To Do When Your Boss Doesn’t Notice The Great Work You’re Doing