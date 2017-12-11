Twitter sure makes it easy to point out the questionable ethics of politicians

Hey guys, remember the “emoluments” clause of the U.S. Constitution that restricts a president’s ability to profit from his position? In case you’ve forgotten (or blocked it all out as a form of self care), President Trump has been accused in at least three lawsuits of having conflicts of interests between his business life and his political office. While Trump was supposed to let his sons manage his business interests, a “director of diplomatic sales” has reportedly been steering visiting dignitaries toward the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Also, rates are up at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and, as The Economist reports, according to Eric Trump, the family brand is now “the hottest it has ever been.”

Now, a recent tweet from Citizens for Ethics is serving as a reminder of our ever-slipping standards about presidential profiteering. The group yesterday called out a tweet from Lindsey Graham in which the Senator from South Carolina appeared to take part in a bit of political #sponcon—by advertising President Trump’s golf course for him on Twitter.

We present you with Exhibit A below:

This is a United States Senator advertising one of the private businesses of the president. If you're not worried about the profiteering of the presidency, you aren't paying attention. https://t.co/mUDAzF7mvW — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 11, 2017

Trump International Golf Club is a spectacular golf course. Great day of fun playing with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/92Xjk8d8B2 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 10, 2017

