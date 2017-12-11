Now You Can Fight Sexism At Christmas By Singing Hyrrs, Not Hymns

What: Classic Christmas hymns rewritten to raise awareness and money for women in need.

Who: Grey London, Goldstein Music, Refuge women’s charity

Why we care: As the conversation around sexual harassment and allegations against men of profiles high and low continue, ad agency Grey London teamed with Goldstein Music to add some feminism to the festive season.

Titles include “Kick the Balls” (set to “Deck the Halls”), “Oh Sexism” (set to “Oh Christmas Tree”), “We Want An Equal Salary” (set to “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”), “Stereotypes” (set to “Silent Night”) and more.

The series of seven songs “Hyrrs: Festive Hymns Made Feminist” covers issues including body shaming, workplace inequality, sexism and harassment, and is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, and Apply Music, with all proceeds going to Refuge, a national U.K. violence charity to support women and children in need.