While the Russians weaponized Facebook and Instagram, China weaponized LinkedIn

Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence service has revealed that Chinese intelligence services are using fake LinkedIn profiles to connect with high-ranking German officials and politicians to gather information on them, reports Reuters. Most of the fake profiles used by Chinese intelligence purported to be headhunters, consultants, think-tankers, or scholars and many of their profile photos showed “stylish and visually appealing young men and women.” One profile picture was even taken from an online fashion catalog, according to German officials. In the nine months the BfV has been investigating China’s use of information gathering over LinkedIn, the intelligence service says over 10,000 German citizens had been contacted by the fake profiles used by Chinese intelligence services.MG