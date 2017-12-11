While the Russians weaponized Facebook and Instagram, China weaponized LinkedIn

Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence service has revealed that Chinese intelligence services are using fake LinkedIn profiles to connect with high-ranking German officials and politicians to gather information on them, reports Reuters. Most of the fake profiles used by Chinese intelligence purported to be headhunters, consultants, think-tankers, or scholars and many of their profile photos showed “stylish and visually appealing young men and women.” One profile picture was even taken from an online fashion catalog, according to German officials. In the nine months the BfV has been investigating China’s use of information gathering over LinkedIn, the intelligence service says over 10,000 German citizens had been contacted by the fake profiles used by Chinese intelligence services.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system.
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars.
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services.
Robot Revolution
The brave new world of automation, from AI to drones.
Fast Cities
How our urban centers are building toward the future.
Most Creative People
See members of our Most Creative People in Business community: leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways.
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens.