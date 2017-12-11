Bitcoin futures surged as much as 26% on their first day

Futures of the cryptocurrency made their debut on the Cboe Global Markets exchange on December 10th, reports Bloomberg. With a 26% climb in its first session, the exchanged needed to halt trading twice after bitcoin futures surged 10% and then 20%. Bloomberg says bitcoin futures expiring in January climbed to as high as $17,540. The trading of bitcoin futures on the Cboe Global Markets exchange is a historic moment for the cryptocurrency as until now bets on bitcoin’s rise or fall have mostly been traded via platforms with little or no regulatory oversight.MG