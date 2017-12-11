Uber’s appeal against Transport for London has a court date

The ride-sharer will get to challenge the loss of its private vehicle hire license to operate in London on April 30, 2018, reports Reuters. That’s the date a British judge set at a preliminary hearing today. Uber’s appeal case will run for five days, meaning it should be over by May 4. However, there is a chance that the entire case could be pushed back slightly to June 2018. Uber has two more preliminary hearings next week involving the upcoming case. Those hearings will decide if the London Taxi Drivers’ Association and a trade union and can join Transport for London (TfL), which failed to renew Uber’s license in September, and Uber in the case.MG
