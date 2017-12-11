advertisement
Elon Musk’s latest hit is a . . . hat

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter today to announce that 30,000 hats with the logo of his other startup, The Boring Company, have already been sold since they went on sale in October. The Boring hats go for $20 a pop, meaning Musk has moved $600,000 worth of them.

As for what comes after the hats?

We hope that’s a joke, but with Musk , you never know.MG

