Elon Musk’s latest hit is a . . . hat

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter today to announce that 30,000 hats with the logo of his other startup, The Boring Company, have already been sold since they went on sale in October. The Boring hats go for $20 a pop, meaning Musk has moved $600,000 worth of them.

Over 30,000 hats sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

As for what comes after the hats?

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

We hope that’s a joke, but with Musk , you never know.MG