Jony Ive has stepped back into day-to-day management of Apple’s design teams

Jony Ive made headlines in 2015 when he gave up day-to-day management of Apple’s design teams. The move became the subject of all sorts of speculation, like the theory that it was Ive’s way of edging toward the exit door. Direct leadership of the teams was given to Alan Dye and Richard Howarth, who then reported CEO Tim Cook.

Actually, Ive has always been responsible for Apple design, but in 2015 he wanted to take some time away to focus on designing Apple’s massive new “Spaceship” headquarters in Cupertino, California. That project is pretty much done now, so Ive is back in his old role.

Bloomberg broke the news Friday morning, and Apple confirmed it. 9to5 Mac notes that Alan Dye and Richard Howarth are no longer listed on Apple’s leadership page.MS