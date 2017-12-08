This Sweatshirt Lists All the Famous Sexual Harassers Who’ve Just Been Cancelled

Who: Meg Shop, a locally made, woman-run independent clothing line.

Why we care: Let’s get one thing clear: the recent trend of embarrassingly public, career-wrecking comeuppances for prominent sexual predators is not a laughing matter. However, that doesn’t mean anyone who feels like this moment is long overdue can’t relish it a little bit. For those people, the AOBTD sweatshirt (“Another One Bits the Dust”) is a wearable form of schadenfreude. The stylish garment, created by Meg Shop, takes the most prominent offenders who have been called out this year and lines them up in a row like Arya Stark’s kill list. It’s the perfect gift for your friend who can’t be bothered to downplay her glee whenever, say, Charlie Rose loses his job and is replaced by Christiane Amanpour. The only problem is the sweatshirt can’t be updated with new names as they arrive. Of course, the team at Meg thought ahead enough to add a placeholder for Trump…

JB