Someday, Someone Will Build A Great Dual-Screen Phone—Maybe Even Apple

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been using a smartphone with a superpower.

The ZTE Axon M, which sells exclusively on AT&T for $725, has two screens instead of one. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, but folds open into what’s effectively a small tablet. While reviewing the Axon M, I’ve used the dual screens to reference documents while writing email, take notes while browsing the web, and track my fantasy football score while watching the games.

But despite those magic moments, the ZTE Axon M isn’t a great phone. The dual-screen design creates too many compromises, the software is unrefined, and even the single-screen mode is filled with minor annoyances.

I wouldn’t write off dual-screen phones as a concept, though. If anything, ZTE has highlighted all the ways that other phone makers–perhaps even Apple–could do a better job.

More Screens, More Problems

Here’s a list of trade-offs the ZTE Axon M made to include the second screen:

The phone measures 0.48 inches thick when closed, which is more than 40% thicker an iPhone X, Google Pixel XL 2, or Samsung Galaxy S8. Chalk it up to the extra display components and a hefty 3,180 mAh battery.

Along the phone’s right edge is a hinge that resembles what you’d find on a door. Folding it open or closed produces the kind of satisfying click that would make Microsoft’s Surface team proud, but it’s not pretty.

When unfolded, the two screens need to form a continuous touch surface, which pretty much rules out stylish curved glass.

Although the phone’s vertical bezels are fairly slim, they still create a thick black border that runs between the two screens when you try to use the Axon M like a tablet.

ZTE only included one camera—on the primary front face—probably because it couldn’t fit another one inside the second screen’s slim housing. To take rear-facing photos, you must launch the Camera app, then flip the phone around.

External case design becomes a much bigger challenge when a phone has two displays and a hinge. ZTE makes its own hard cover, but I can’t find any others except for protective pouches.

When folded shut, the Axon M’s second screen becomes the rear panel, which precludes having a rear fingerprint reader like other Android phones. ZTE’s reader is embedded into the power button, which must be clicked to activate; this feels a bit slower than phones that use solid-state readers.

Some of those compromises are unavoidable. A dual-screen phone pretty much has to be thicker than a single-screen one, and will always require some kind of hinge. And without a major advancement in edge-to-edge display technology, there’s always going to be a visible dividing line between the two screens.

Still, the Axon M suffers from some self-inflicted wounds.