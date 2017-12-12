Everything You Need To Know About Universal Basic Income In 10 Minutes

The idea of giving some, or all, citizens enough money to meet their daily needs was once decidedly fringe. Not anymore. Now, everyone is talking about universal basic income (UBI), including Silicon Valley, the media, numerous pundits, and even some politicians. Several large trials –particularly in Kenya, Canada, and Finland–began this year, and more are planned for 2018.

But is UBI actually a good idea, or is it an unrealistic, expensive pipe dream? Will it really “solve poverty,” as its fans claim, or will it just blow up the federal budget? Is it practical as a political matter? And, what might be its unforeseen consequences–say, on economic growth?

In this excellent explainer video, you can get a quick sense of the arguments and make up your own mind. The video, which comes from Kurzgesagt, a popular German video studio that funds itself from online patronage, goes through why UBI is attractive to a broad range of people, the different ways it could be implemented, and the big arguments for and against it.

The arguments in favor of a basic income–for instance, $1,000 a month to all citizens–go like this: It could lift people out of poverty, so they have enough money for food, clothing, and shelter. It could help streamline the welfare state by taking lots of government programs and converting them into a single payment. It could give people more autonomy to make their own decisions and allow them to do jobs that are fulfilling and meaningful.

The arguments against: Giving people free money inevitably makes them lazy. It leads people to drink and take drugs and watch TV all day. And we can’t afford it, especially as we already have massive public debts and politicians that are wedded to other priorities, like lowering taxes and reforming health care.

The video points out that the drinking and drugs argument has largely been refuted by now. An exhaustive World Bank review in 2015 found that in conditions of free money, low-income people tend to advance their lives through investments in themselves and their families, rather than turn to self-indulgence (in fact, richer people are more likely to spend money on drugs).